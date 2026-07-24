After the Houston ICE shooting, Sylvia Garcia demanded answers. Alex Mealer urges patience.

WASHINGTON — If she wins her race in November, GOP congressional nominee Alex Mealer will represent Houston’s Magnolia Park, the site where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent earlier this month, potentially bringing the area under different partisan representation mere months after it took center stage in the nation’s immigration debate.

In an interview this week, Mealer addressed the shooting in detail for the first time, expressing full confidence that ongoing investigations by the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and Houston police will produce a “fulsome accounting” of what happened.

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“Any time there’s a loss of life, that is obviously a profound tragedy,” Mealer said, adding that she has been in touch with the FBI’s Houston field office. She acknowledged “the one issue that I think everyone will agree upon” is the need to outfit agents with body cameras, which none of the officers were wearing.

But she otherwise preached patience to let authorities’ fact-finding unfold, drawing on her Army background to argue that incomplete information can distort early conclusions about incidents where someone is gunned down.

“I think we need to see what comes out of those [investigations], because from being in the military as well, things go wrong,” she said. “You look at something from one lens, you’re missing feedback. So, I support the calls for investigation. Speculating to me is not a helpful, productive path forward.”

Mealer’s comments about the July 7 shooting were her first since she posted on social media that same day, calling the incident “yet another reminder of the dangers law enforcement face” while voicing confidence that investigators would “ensure justice is served.” Her more circumspect approach stands in sharp contrast to the assertive response from U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, the Democrat who currently represents much of Houston’s predominantly Hispanic East End, including Magnolia Park.

The neighborhood is among the East End territory being shifted into a new red-leaning seat, which Mealer hopes to represent, under the new congressional map approved by Texas Republicans last summer.

Garcia, a longtime and ardent critic of President Donald Trump’s border agenda, moved aggressively to fill the information vacuum in the days after the shooting, pressing federal officials for answers as Immigration and Customs Enforcement remained initially tight-lipped.

That effort began with a letter she and other Houston Democrats penned to the heads of ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, demanding an independent investigation and more transparency to back up ICE’s account that the agent shot Salgado Araujo after he tried to run over the agent with his van. Garcia later challenged that version of events after meeting with two witnesses who said agents fired into the vehicle unprovoked.

Additionally, Garcia directly pressed ICE officials on what led up to the deadly vehicle stop, to which DHS said they received a “credible tip from law enforcement partners.” Through a series of follow-up calls, Garcia announced acting ICE Director David Venturella further disclosed two details the agency hadn’t volunteered publicly: there was no dashboard camera footage, and Salgado Araujo wasn’t the target of the operation.

Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said this information played into his agency’s move to launch its own probe after initially planning to defer to the federal investigations.

“The facts have changed, right?” Diaz said. “So now we hear, because of the congresswoman’s great work, that the wrong person was in the van, and well, perhaps it was the wrong van.”

Garcia has also pressed ICE on its uneven rollout of body cameras, noting at a press conference earlier this month that Congress approved funding in April for DHS to carry out a pledge from the agency’s then-secretary to “rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras” to its agents.

“Even after we’ve given ICE specifically $20 million for body cameras, and [former DHS Secretary] Kristi Noem promised in February of this year that she was going to purchase them and get them in the field, here we were in Houston and the agents didn’t have them,” Garcia said. She added that Acting ICE Director David Venturella told her that all agents in the field will have body cameras by the end of July.

DHS has since said ICE field offices that have yet to receive body cameras would have them in hand within 60 days.

When asked this week how redistricting might impact Magnolia Park’s ability to hold ICE accountable, Garcia said “it’s important to have someone that looks like you,” adding that “representation matters.”

“I know that many of the constituents that I have in the current 29th Congressional District are saddened, and they’re concerned because they’re not sure that they’re going to be able to compete, particularly with parts of the district that go all the way to Liberty County,” she said in a press call with reporters, referring to the newly crafted 9th Congressional District that is set to take in parts of Garcia’s district, pairing it with Republican-heavy areas outside Houston.

Mealer, who is endorsed by Trump and has campaigned on upholding his immigration agenda, is considered the favorite to defeat Democratic opponent Leticia Gutierrez for the seat, one of five targeted by Texas Republicans in the redistricting map they approved last summer. In 2024, Trump carried the area covered by the new District 9 by 20 percentage points.

Mealer’s push for accountability — more limited in nature, given she does not yet hold the official powers that come with a congressional seat — has focused on the body camera deficit. She contended that their usage by police departments has improved community relations and can help “bridge the gap.”

A 2021 study by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin and Harvard Business School found officers who had access to their own footage felt less distanced from the public — a shift linked to more respectful behavior during stops.

Asked what she would do differently if she was in Congress when the shooting occurred, Mealer said she hasn’t “heard a specific action item at this point that isn’t already happening” beyond the push for cameras. And she insisted that it would not be prudent to rush to judgment before the full picture emerges.

“With these issues, you want it to be based on facts that happened, not turned into partisan talking points,” she said. “Once we see the results of the investigation, then [we] can see — were there other safeguards, or was this just a tragedy?”

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