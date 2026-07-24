Second suspect arrested in connection with Northeast Side bank robbery, SAPD says

The suspect was identified as Luis Barrios.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department says an additional suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Northeast Side bank.

In a Facebook post, the department identified the suspect as Luis Barrios, 36. According to Bexar County court records, he faces one count of aggravated robbery.

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Another suspect in the case, identified as 57-year-old Omar Resendez-Diaz, was taken into custody Wednesday and also charged with aggravated robbery, records show.

Omar Resendez-Diaz, 57 (Central Records)

The robbery happened July 18, just before 11 a.m., in the 6900 block of North Loop 1604 East.

Barrios and Resendez-Diaz allegedly entered a Security Service Federal Credit Union, held an employee at gunpoint and stole items from customers, SAPD said.

Following the robbery, authorities said Barrios and Resendez-Diaz fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned on Nacogdoches Road.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in an aggravated robbery on July 17, and the suspects’ clothing in that case matched the clothing worn by one of the credit union robbery suspects, officials said.

Barrios was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, records indicate.

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