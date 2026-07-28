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Texas

TribCast: Should we be worried about Dallas?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins

(Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune, Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune)

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The Dallas-Fort Worth region is growing as fast as anywhere in the country. But the city of Dallas itself lost residents last year. The TribCast crew speaks with urban affairs reporter Joshua Fechter about the challenges and opportunities for the city.

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

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