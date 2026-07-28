TribCast: Should we be worried about Dallas? (Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune, Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune)
VIDEO
The Dallas-Fort Worth region is growing as fast as anywhere in the country. But the city of Dallas itself lost residents last year. The TribCast crew speaks with urban affairs reporter Joshua Fechter about the challenges and opportunities for the city.
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
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2026 Texas Tribune
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