Dozens of crews responding to apartment complex fire on Northwest Side

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Dozens of San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire July 29, 2026, in the 5100 block of Northwest Loop 410, near East Rolling Ridge Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of crews are responding to an apartment complex fire on the Northwest Side.

The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Northwest Loop 410, near East Rolling Ridge Drive.

Video obtained by KSAT shows smoke from the fire billowing from the complex.

The San Antonio Fire Department is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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