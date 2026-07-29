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Dozens of crews responding to apartment complex fire on Northwest Side

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Dozens of San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire July 29, 2026, in the 5100 block of Northwest Loop 410, near East Rolling Ridge Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of crews are responding to an apartment complex fire on the Northwest Side.

The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Northwest Loop 410, near East Rolling Ridge Drive.

Video obtained by KSAT shows smoke from the fire billowing from the complex.

The San Antonio Fire Department is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.