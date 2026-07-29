Crime Stoppers releases photo of suspect vehicle in south Bexar County murder, asks public for tips

Crime Stoppers said this gray Nissan Sentra is believed to be connected to the homicide investigation. The car has dark window tint, black rims and Arizona license plates.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s help to locate the person who fatally shot a man last month in south Bexar County.

On June 21, David Verdecanna was found dead at his business in the 12200 block of U.S. Highway 181 South, near South Foster Road.

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Verdecanna, 60, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At the time, Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators noticed bullet holes in the walls of the building.

Crime Stoppers said a gray Nissan Sentra is believed to be connected to the homicide investigation. The car has dark window tint, black rims and Arizona license plates.

Anyone who has information on the murder, or believes they saw the Nissan Sentra, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Callers can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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