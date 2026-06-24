Family mourns man found dead in south Bexar County business as BCSO searches for shooter

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s investigators say they have little information on a murder case that has left a big hole in the hearts of one family.

David Verdecanna, 60, was found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday evening inside his south Bexar County business.

Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke about the case during an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, making it clear that investigators do not believe the wounds were self-inflicted.

“At this time, we are considering this a homicide, but we don’t have much information on who he may have been with,” he said.

Salazar said Verdecanna’s wife called deputies to the business, located on U.S. Highway 181 South, not far from South Foster Road.

They quickly determined he was dead from gunshot wounds and also noticed bullet holes in the walls of the building, he said.

“We believe there were several shots fired within,” Salazar said. “There was also a firearm found not too far from his body, but that firearm was still in a holster, and it was lying across the room.”

What investigators have not found yet is the person who shot him or the reason for the shooting.

“It very well could have been some sort of a ripoff, some sort of a robbery, but we just don’t know at this point,” Salazar said.

Either way, the news of Verdecanna’s murder has hit hard among his family members.

In an email, his daughter told KSAT 12 News Verdecanna was a “father, a brother, a son, a grandfather, a friend, and above all, a man of God.”

Cassie Verdecanna also wrote that her father “lived his life with kindness and compassion.”

She said her family is at a loss to explain why someone would kill her father.

People in the neighborhood were equally as perplexed.

One neighbor told KSAT 12 News off camera that although she did not know much about Verdecanna, he seemed like a nice person.

She said he leased the space where he conducted his business, renting out U-Haul trucks and selling items through an online site.

Whether any of that had any ties to his murder is still unknown.

During the Tuesday news conference, Salazar encouraged anyone with information about the case to come forward and call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

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