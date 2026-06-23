BCSO seeks leads from public in connection with homicide investigation Deputies found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday evening Bexar County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in connection with a homicide investigation.
Deputies had responded to a report of an injured male around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 12200 block of U.S. Highway 181 southbound.
Upon arrival, BCSO said its deputies found a man dead at a business with apparent gunshot wounds.
At this time, it’s unclear what led to the gunfire.
Anyone with relevant information on the investigation is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000. Tips can also be emailed to bcsotips@bexar.org.
“Any information, no matter how small, may be critical to this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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