BCSO seeks leads from public in connection with homicide investigation

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in connection with a homicide investigation.

Deputies had responded to a report of an injured male around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 12200 block of U.S. Highway 181 southbound.

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Upon arrival, BCSO said its deputies found a man dead at a business with apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time, it’s unclear what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with relevant information on the investigation is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000. Tips can also be emailed to bcsotips@bexar.org.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be critical to this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

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