Families brace for change as Third Future takes over more struggling Texas schools

South Waco Elementary school principal, Kimberly McKnight, gives an introductory talk to families ahead of the 2026-2027 school year on Friday, July 31, 2026. The new school year begins on Tuesday, Aug. 4, under the Third Future Schools partnership.

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WACO — Laneisha Latimer has heard about the strict way Third Future Schools plans to run South Waco Elementary School, where her son started the fourth grade.

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School began Tuesday at South Waco and Dean Highland elementary schools under the control of the charter school operator Waco Independent School District chose to turn them around.

Latimer learned in May how tightly scheduled her son’s day will be. He will have to walk in silence in between one-minute transitions. Several times per class period he will have to demonstrate through writing or peer discussions that he understands the lesson.

Landon Cinsley meets his new fourth grade teachers while his mother Laneisha Latimer fills out paperwork on Friday. Justin Hamel / The Waco Bridge / CatchLight Local / Report for America

And he and his classmates will have 10 more instructional days than their Waco ISD peers, who start next week.

So far, so good, Latimer said.

Latimer believes the additional rules and structure will work for her son, Landon, who has struggled with behavior and academics.

“It would take away a lot of distraction,” Latimer said. ”First of all, when the kids are loud, when they don’t have any structure like it’s been from my point of view. … Then the kids tend to get out of control when they’re able to talk in the hallway, then that causes arguments.”

Families wait outside of South Waco Elementary school ahead of a Meet the Teacher event on Friday. The new school year begins on Tuesday, Aug. 4, under the Third Future Schools partnership. Justin Hamel / The Waco Bridge / CatchLight Local / Report for America

Waco ISD is among the latest Texas districts to choose Third Future Schools to take control of campuses with a record of failing under the state’s accountability system. South Waco Elementary had four years of failing grades under the A-F system and Dean Highland had three. The next round of accountability rates are expected next week, reflecting the 2025-26 academic year.

A fifth consecutive failing grade at any single school could trigger a state takeover of the whole district. But under state law, the third-party agreement protects Waco ISD from intervention for two years.

Waco ISD’s board approved the $11.7 million deal in March, which resulted in additional state funding for the schools. The charter school began hiring immediately, bringing on new principals: Kimberly McKnight at South Waco and Daniel Speer at Dean Highland.

“This is very much a neighborhood school,” McKnight said. “So respecting where the community is coming from, but hoping that they trust us, that we have absolutely the best interests of their students at heart. We’re here to make sure that their students are able to compete on an equal footing, on an equal basis with students across the country and across the world.”

Shamonica Joiner (center) talks to Laura Penney, her daughter’s new fifth grade teacher on Friday. Justin Hamel / The Waco Bridge / CatchLight Local / Report for America

Teacher assignments slow

Waco ISD and Third Future Schools have conducted multiple town halls for families since spring about the transition. But parents have had a lot of questions leading up to the first day of school.

During Friday’s South Waco open house, families got to meet teachers for their students grades second through fifth. But younger students had not yet been assigned their teachers.

McKnight acknowledged delays in getting those assignments due to calendar and technology access during the transition.

Teachers were expected to be assigned by the time students arrived Tuesday. In the meantime, school officials are working on assigning duties for afterschool activities. Students will continue to participate in music and physical education classes and recess during the school day.

Afterschool programs will start on the first day of school, and the school building will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to meet the needs of students and parents. But parents are responsible for transportation outside of normal bus times.

Families attend South Waco Elementary school’s Meet the Teacher event on Friday. Justin Hamel / The Waco Bridge / CatchLight Local / Report for America

Looking for structure

Latimer, the South Waco parent, spent nearly every day of the last school year on campus due to her son’s behavioral issues. She considered taking him out of the campus but decided against it due to the proximity of the school.

As a third grader, Latimer’s son failed reading and math on the state standardized tests, but she hopes the constant check-ins will help improve his academics.

“He gets distracted really quick,” Latimer said.

“I know that was the problem. It’s just too much going on for him. He needs to be where he’s more focused by himself, one on one.”

Reaghan Hoffman welcomes her new fifth grade students and their families to South Waco Elementary school during their Meet the Teacher event on Friday. Justin Hamel / The Waco Bridge / CatchLight Local / Report for America

Latimer has no current plans to participate in the afterschool program. However, she appreciates the flexibility it allows for parents who work late.

She is looking forward to the new transition despite all the changes. Most of the 24 classroom teachers came from the Waco and Killeen area. She trusts the new principal because McKnight was her former teacher at Cesar Chavez Middle School.

“I’m kind of excited about this year, kind of nervous still, because again, I know my kid,” Latimer said.