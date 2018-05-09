AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy

TEXAS CITY, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The Texas City Police Department is searching for Alexander Russell, who has blonde hair and blue eyes with a birthmark on his stomach.

Police said they are also looking for Beverly Mickens, 40, in connection to the case. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and the tattoo "Little Don" on her left arm.

The pair are believed to be in a tan mid-2000s Chevy suburban with Texas license plates.

The suspect was last heard from in League City, Texas, not far from Galveston and just Southeast of Houston.

If you have any information authorities are asking people to call the Texas City Police Department at (409) 943-5720.

