Water main break floods North Side residential street, SAWS on scene

San Antonio Water System says it is working on isolating the break

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Watermain break near the intersection of Huisache and San Pedro avenues. (Courtesy: Kacey)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is working on isolating and repairing a water main break that flooded North Side streets and yards Friday afternoon.

The break began at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Huisache and San Pedro avenues.

According to a resident, the water rose over the sidewalks and was “over two feet deep in some sections.”

A video obtained by KSAT showed water rushing down the street and front yards of homes on West Huisache Avenue.

The utility said the break was due to drought, and a team will be “working on it all night.”

