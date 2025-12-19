Water main break floods North Side residential street, SAWS on scene

Watermain break near the intersection of Huisache and San Pedro avenues.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is working on isolating and repairing a water main break that flooded North Side streets and yards Friday afternoon.

The break began at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Huisache and San Pedro avenues.

Recommended Videos

According to a resident, the water rose over the sidewalks and was “over two feet deep in some sections.”

A video obtained by KSAT showed water rushing down the street and front yards of homes on West Huisache Avenue.

The utility said the break was due to drought, and a team will be “working on it all night.”

Read also: