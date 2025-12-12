Replacement of sewer lines to close both directions of East Hildebrand Avenue

SAN ANTONIO – The replacement of sewer lines is expected to close both directions of a street north of downtown next week, according to San Antonio Water System (SAWS).

In a Friday news release, SAWS said that the 100 block of East Hildebrand Avenue between Howard Street and McCullough Avenue will be closed between Dec. 15 and Dec. 19.

“This project is part of SAWS EPA consent decree and our ongoing efforts to prevent sanitary sewer overflows citywide,” the release states.

Traffic will be detoured north to West Olmos Drive, SAWS said.

