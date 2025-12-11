2 injured in rollover crash on U.S. Highway 281, SAFD says

Rollover crash on U.S. Highway 281 on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon along U.S. Highway 281, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

A “small RV type vehicle” rolled onto its side just before 3 p.m., SAFD said, on the highway’s northbound lanes near Bitters Road.

A spokesperson said the two injured were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

