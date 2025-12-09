Skip to main content
1 hospitalized after crash involving 18-wheelers on Loop 410 northbound, SAPD says

A northbound lane is expected to be closed for hours

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

The crash happened on Loop 410 northbound near Rigsby Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after a crash involving two 18-wheelers on an East Side highway, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Loop 410 northbound near Rigsby Avenue.

SAPD stated that one of the 18-wheeler drivers had rear-ended the other. The specific cause of the crash is unclear, however.

One lane is expected to be closed for potentially four to five hours as authorities work to clear the road of debris, police said.

The other northbound lanes are clear.

Further information was not readily available.

