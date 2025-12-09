Skip to main content
Local News

Man killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash on West Side, SAPD says

Victim may have been rideshare passenger, wasn’t wearing seatbelt

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Major crash at 7600 Culebra (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 7600 block of Culebra Road on Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m. for a major crash.

Police officers found a backseat passenger, a man in his 60s, dead with blunt force trauma. SAPD said he may have been a passenger in a rideshare vehicle who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

One person had serious injuries, and another had minor injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, SAPD said.

Police are still working to figure out what led to the crash.

The scene is expected to be closed for around two hours as SAPD investigates.

