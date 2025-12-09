Man killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash on West Side, SAPD says
Victim may have been rideshare passenger, wasn’t wearing seatbelt
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers were called to the 7600 block of Culebra Road on Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m. for a major crash.
Police officers found a backseat passenger, a man in his 60s, dead with blunt force trauma. SAPD said he may have been a passenger in a rideshare vehicle who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
One person had serious injuries, and another had minor injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, SAPD said.
Police are still working to figure out what led to the crash.
The scene is expected to be closed for around two hours as SAPD investigates.
