Medical examiner’s office identifies 4-year-old boy killed in Northwest Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 12/9/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 4-year-old boy killed in a shooting on Monday at a Northwest Side home.

Josiah Cabral was the child’s name, the medical examiner’s office told KSAT. His cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Windstone Creek.

Cabral was pronounced dead at a local hospital, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said on Monday.

Cabral’s mother and father were detained at the scene for further questioning, McManus said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 4-year-old boy has died after a shooting at a Northwest Side home, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference Monday.

Officers responded to the home around 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of Windstone Creek. McManus said police received two calls — one from inside the home and one from outside the home — both reporting a gunshot.

The father was rendering first aid to the boy when officers arrived, McManus said. The 4-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The mother, father and child were the only people in the house when the shooting occurred. McManus said a handgun was involved, but additional details were unclear.

The father, who is in his 50s, and the mother, who is in her 40s, were both detained at the scene, McManus said.

Neighbor Adriana Almarac described the situation as “nerve-wracking.”

“It’s so awful and sad,” said Victoria Downing, another neighbor. “so just hope that police get down to the bottom of what happened to this 4-year-old.”

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

