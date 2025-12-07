Southeast Side residents catch attempted break-in on camera, want greater police presence

SAN ANTONIO – Southeast Side residents said they are noticing more crime and fewer police officers regularly patrolling their neighborhood.

Harrison and Savana Yount said an attempted break-in was captured on exterior home cameras after a man broke into their backyard and knocked on their back window around 2:15 a.m. last Sunday.

“I think one of the creepiest things was going back and looking at all of our ring cameras and seeing it all play out,” Savana Yount said. “I immediately grabbed my phone, called the police.”

The video shows a man in shadows walking through the Yount’s backyard before pulling on their back door’s handle.

Minutes after they called 911, the man was detained by police.

“My big thing was I didn’t want to confront him and spook him,” Harrison Yount said. “I wanted the police to be able to get here and get him.”

KSAT 12 reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for additional information, but a spokesperson said the individual was having a mental health issue and it could not provide additional details.

Two other residents of the neighborhood said gunshots are a problem in the area.

“It’s pretty scary ‘cause you never know what people are intending to do,” a neighbor named Amber said.

While the problem is not unique to the Southeast Side, crime maps show, homeowners want to see more of a police presence in the neighborhoods.

“There has been a lot less officers patrolling the area because (Kate Schenck Elementary) is no longer there,” one resident said. “When the school was in session, we used to see police officers during the day, during the night, whenever.”

Others said getting to know the neighbors has made them feel safer and more aware of their surroundings.

“We know our neighbors, we love the neighborhood,” Savana Yount said. “So this was a huge eye opener, kinda one of those just very unexpected things.”

