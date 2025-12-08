Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio police identify suspect arrested in connection with deadly North Side shooting

Jose Vega, 25, was taken into custody for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Gazel Drive. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the North Side.

Jose Vega, 25, was taken into custody for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Gazel Drive.

Police said that Vega and his wife were in the backyard when his brother and a 22-year-old woman arrived.

The two groups began arguing for unspecified reasons, according to SAPD.

At some point, police said that Vega and his wife noticed one of the other two people reach for a weapon.

Vega then pulled out a gun and fired shots at both his brother and the 22-year-old woman, the report states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that Vega’s brother was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department said on Sunday that Vega and his brother have had a history of family violence.

During the course of the response, SAPD said an officer shot and killed a dog in the backyard that jumped at an officer.

