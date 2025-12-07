Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Cooling off again with another front
TIMELINE: Erik Cantu’s multiple arrests since he was shot by an ex-SAPD officer in 2022
Alamo Rangers relieved of duties, security operations transferred to state troopers
Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death in Austin, police say
Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of burglarizing woman’s apartment, affidavit says

Local News

Woman killed, man injured in North Side shooting, SAPD says

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two brothers with a history of family violence

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Police respond to a shooting in the backyard of a North Side home on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in a North Side backyard, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police officers responded to a shooting just before 4 p.m. that started as an argument between two brothers, according to a department spokesperson.

Recommended Videos

The brothers, who police said have a history of family violence, were arguing when one shot the other after he said he saw him grab for something.

The spokesperson said the alleged shooter then fired shots at his brother’s girlfriend. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have arrested the accused shooter and are questioning his wife, who was the only witness to the incident.

The suspect will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said.

During the course of the response, the spokesperson said that an officer shot and killed a dog in the backyard that jumped at an officer.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos