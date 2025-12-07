Woman killed, man injured in North Side shooting, SAPD says Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two brothers with a history of family violence Police respond to a shooting in the backyard of a North Side home on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in a North Side backyard, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Police officers responded to a shooting just before 4 p.m. that started as an argument between two brothers, according to a department spokesperson.
The brothers, who police said have a history of family violence, were arguing when one shot the other after he said he saw him grab for something.
The spokesperson said the alleged shooter then fired shots at his brother’s girlfriend. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have arrested the accused shooter and are questioning his wife, who was the only witness to the incident.
The suspect will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said.
During the course of the response, the spokesperson said that an officer shot and killed a dog in the backyard that jumped at an officer.
