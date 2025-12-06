Man detained after alleged road rage shooting involving stolen vehicle on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained after an alleged road rage shooting involving a stolen vehicle on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of N New Braunfels Ave.

Upon arrival, a preliminary report states officers found two wrecked vehicles: a black BMW and a gray Ford F-150.

The BMW driver told police a man driving the Ford was “road raging” and tried to crash into his vehicle, the report states. The man allegedly clipped the BMW’s front, and according to police, caused it to wreck.

Police said the BMW driver then heard apparent gunshots and fled the scene, police said.

According to the report, witnesses said they saw the man get off the Ford, and he ran in the same direction as the BMW driver, carrying a long gun.

SAPD detained the man, who was found with a gun light but no firearm, the report states. The gray truck was later identified as stolen.

Police said officers found the BMW with bullet holes.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

