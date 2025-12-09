Man dies at hospital after being shot in chest on North Side, San Antonio police say

Several people fled on foot after the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are on the run after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Carmel Place, not far from West Olmos Drive.

Police officers had received multiple calls for a shooting, including one that mentioned a man down in the street next to a vehicle.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the man on the ground with at least one gunshot wound to his chest.

The man, who was in his 20s, was rushed to a local hospital. Police said he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, several people fled on foot after the shooting.

