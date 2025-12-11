Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Crash data shows one of San Antonio’s busiest roads is also among the most dangerous for drivers.

Culebra Road, a major thoroughfare on the city’s West Side, has seen more than 110 fatal and serious-injury crashes over the past five years, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, a man died, and two others were hospitalized in a fiery crash at the intersection of Culebra and Ingram roads.

Beverly Calhoun said she saw the crash during her commute to work.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t pay attention or they are always in a rush,” Calhoun said.

Culebra Road stretches more than 15 miles across the West Side, cutting through dense clusters of businesses, apartments and neighborhoods.

City officials said the mix of heavy traffic, frequent driveways and pedestrians has helped land the corridor on San Antonio’s list of “high-injury” streets.

“Culebra is one of the most dangerous in town. There’s no getting around that,” said Joe Conger, public relations manager for San Antonio’s Transportation Department. “That’s where we are concentrating our effort, along these high-injury networks, to try to find out how we can mitigate those crashes.”

Conger said the city is working daily to reach drivers and pedestrians with safety messages focused on behavior behind the wheel and on foot.

“We’re trying to get that message out that driver behavior is something that needs to be watched. It is something that needs to be changed, and pedestrian behavior too,” Conger said. “Too often it’s distracted driving, and it’s distracted walking.”

Neighbors and workers in the area said speeding and red-light running are common along Culebra Road and nearby intersections.

“It’s really scary,” Calhoun said. “I’m telling my coworkers, please be careful when going home, going to work in the morning. Even my dad — I’m kind of scared for his safety on the road too.”

With more people expected to hit the road during the holidays, city officials and community members are reminding the public to drive with caution.

“We want folks to understand that when you’re out, and you’re trying to get from point A to point B, take in your surroundings, because we want you to arrive alive,” Conger said.

