$2.6M could fund nearly 100 traffic monitoring cameras across San Antonio, pending city council approval

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council will consider an item later this month to push forward plans to add nearly 100 traffic-monitoring and vehicle-detection cameras at intersections across the city.

City Council will consider approving a construction contract priced at $2,667,888 during its A session meeting on Dec. 11.

In total, 93 cameras will be installed. It is not immediately clear where or how the city identified which intersections were a priority.

The devices are part of a larger program to improve traffic efficiency, helmed by the city’s Public Works Department. The devices communicate with the Transportation & Infrastructure Management Center in the Transguide Traffic Management facility, according to a city website.

City documents say the move comes as “an effort to improve the safety and mobility for all modes of transportation and to reduce congestion.”

Construction on the project, funded through the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, will be handled by Elecnor Belco Electric, Inc. The city will manage the project.

The Texas Department of Transportation will shoo-in just over $2.1 million in project funding. The city’s portion of the bill, $533,577.60, is sourced from the Advanced Transportation District Fund.

Construction would begin this year and reach completion by summer 2026, according to the documents.

The city approved the funding agreement with TxDOT on Sept. 7. 2023.

In late November, the city’s Transportation Department launched a $1.2 million campaign along three “high-injury” corridors across the city.

According to Texas Department of Transportation data, there were 769 pedestrian-involved accidents in the city in 2024. Of those, 168 people were seriously injured and 89 died.

This week, the transportation department launched an interactive public dashboard, part of the larger $1.2 million campaign, that shows where severe and fatal crashes occurred in San Antonio.

