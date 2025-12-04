New public dashboard highlights San Antonio’s most fatal, severe crash hotspots

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Transportation Department has launched a High-Injury Network Dashboard, which is part of a larger concerted effort to curb severe and fatal crashes.

The dashboard is a feature of a larger $1.2 million campaign called Keep Crossing Safe. It is expected to help residents, planners and community partners explore where severe and fatal crashes happen across the city and how they affect people walking, bicycling and driving, according to a news release.

“As we continue our work to build safer streets, this dashboard offers residents an unprecedented level of visibility into where the most serious crashes occur,” City of San Antonio Transportation Director Catherine “Cat” Hernandez said.

The city launched the campaign in November as part of a push to address Vision Zero goals.

The city established its Vision Zero program in 2015. In 2024, a Vision Zero Action Plan, the first of its kind in Texas, was created, according to an SASpeakUp page.

As of Thursday, five Vision Zero-focused projects have been completed in San Antonio. Five more projects are under construction.

The dashboard was developed utilizing Texas Department of Transportation crash data from 2018-2022.

Users can filter the data by “all modes,” “pedestrian” and “bicycle,” with subsequent graphs and a city map displaying the information. Intersections and corridors with the highest rates of severe crashes are highlighted.

Other features on the dashboard include:

Interactive mapping capabilities with street level, city council district and neighborhood filters

Crash severity insights will provide detailed data showing who is most affected and the severity of the crashes

The dashboard aligns with larger Vision Zero goals to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries

Below are the top five corridors across San Antonio with the most reported fatal or serious-injury crashes during the five-year measuring period.

Culebra Road: 116 crashes

Southwest Military Drive: 31 crashes

Bandera Road: 38 crashes

Roosevelt Avenue: 37 crashes

Southeast Military Drive: 34 crashes

Click here to explore the city’s public dashboard.

