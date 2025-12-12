Some closures on NB I-35 to open temporarily ahead of the holiday season, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Some I-35 closures will be temporarily open to make your holiday travel easier, starting this weekend.

The closures on Northbound I-35 from I-10 to I-37 will be removed on Sunday, Dec. 14, According to a post from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The goal is to minimize traffic impacts during the holiday season, TxDOT said.

The work in this area will resume during the week of Jan. 5, 2026.

