Texas school bus driver arrested after driving into high water with student on board

LEANDER, Texas - A Texas bus driver was arrested after police said he went around a barricade, driving a school bus through a low-water crossing with a student on board.

Police said they were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to County Road 177 where rushing floodwaters swept away the school bus driven by Nathan Deyoung.

First responders with Leander and Willamson counties were able to pull Deyoung and the 7th grade student to safety.

Ashley Ringstaff, the mother of the student, told Fox 7 News in Austin that her son called her to say that he loved her just in case something happened to him.

"He just thought the worst was going to happen," Ringstaff said. "I think the reason he initially just thought the worst of it because his dad actually used to be a firefighter and he heard stories about people over water crossings and he never heard a good outcome."

"So I guess his mind automatically went to all those," she said.

Leander police said Deyoung is facing charges for driving around the barricade. District officials said he is no longer an employee.

In an email, the district said its bus drivers have been advised to avoid water on roadways.

