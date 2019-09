SAN ANTONIO - Japhne Gray is rappelling off the Embassy Suites Hotel to raise money for Boysville.

Each person or group raised $1,000 to participate. Last year, officials said they did the jump for the first time and over 50 people participated, raising around $80,000. This year, Boysville is partnering with Witte Museum, hoping to raise $100,000.

