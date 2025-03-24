Protesters demanding greater accountability march in North Macedonia over deadly nightclub fire

Protesters take part in a rally, for the victims of a massive nightclub fire in the town of Kocani, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE – Thousands of protesters marched through North Macedonia’s capital Skopje late Monday to demand greater accountability over a nightclub fire that killed 59 people and injured scores of others.

Demonstrators marched past government offices and parliament and applauded medical staff at a nearby hospital for their response to the tragedy.

The March 16 fire in the eastern town of Kocani broke out during an indoor pyrotechnics display at a live concert at the club, which authorities say lacked basic fire safety measures.

“We want to continue living (in North Macedonia), but we need to feel safe,” Milena Janevska, a protest organizer, said. “We expect all those responsible for the tragedy in Kocani to be held accountable.”

The protests reflect growing frustration with the government’s handling of the disaster. The opposition Social Democrats called for the resignation of Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski.

Conservative Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski acknowledged the public’s anger but branded his opponents as “political vultures” seeking to weaken the government.

The corruption investigation into the fire has led to 13 arrests, including a former finance minister and seven senior police officers. Authorities are investigating bribery allegations and whether the club’s operating permits were illegally obtained.

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 115 injured victims of the fire were still receiving treatment abroad.

Protests have been held across the country as well as in neighboring Greece. Dozens of North Macedonian citizens stood silent for an hour in the central square of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki over the weekend.

Those who attended the silent vigil held black balloons and placards, one of which read, “Their Profits, Our Lives.” Some local residents joined them.

Twelve survivors of the fire are currently hospitalized in Greek civilian and military hospitals, many with severe burns and lung damage from smoke inhalation. Five are in Thessaloniki, which is close to the border with North Macedonia.