Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide
2 men dead after drive-by shooting outside Northwest Side hookah bar, SAPD says
Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings
Steele HS classes canceled Wednesday due to bomb threat, police say other schools received similar messages
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Northwest Side, SAPD says
San Antonio CEO pleads guilty related to involvement in $69 million+ investment fraud scheme
Here’s what to know about 5 key races we’re watching as early voting begins.
Officials: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai terminates spokesman after flirtatious texts surface
Defense motion alleges Olmos Park police chief violated gag order, mishandled evidence in Brad Simpson case

World

Peru's congress elects country's eighth president in a decade

Franklin Briceño

Associated Press

1 / 5
Peru's new President Jos Mara Balczar, front right, leaves at Congress a day after voting to remove interim President Jose Jeri from office in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Congressman Jose Maria Balcazar, selected to become Peru's interim president, arrives at Congress in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerardo Marin)
In this photo released by Peru's Congress, Jose Balcazar addresses lawmakers after Congress elected him interim president in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Peru's Congress via AP)
A shoe shiner passes a newspaper to a client near the government palace, the office of the president, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, the day after lawmakers voted to remove interim President Jose Jeri from office as he faces corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Police patrol near the government palace, the office of the president, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, the day after lawmakers voted to remove interim President Jose Jeri from office as he faces corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Peru's new President Jos Mara Balczar, front right, leaves at Congress a day after voting to remove interim President Jose Jeri from office in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

LIMA – Peru’s Congress on Wednesday elected legislator José María Balcázar as the country's eighth president in a decade, replacing another interim leader who was ousted the previous day over corruption allegations just four months into his term.

Balcázar, an 83-year-old former judge representing the leftist Perú Libre party, defeated three other candidates with a majority of the 130-member legislature.

Recommended Videos

The revolving-door presidency in Peru reflects a political crisis fueled by a lack of legislative majorities for leaders. Lawmakers have frequently used a broad interpretation of a constitutional article regarding “permanent moral incapacity” to remove sitting presidents.

On Tuesday, Congress voted to remove conservative interim president José Jerí after four months in office. The current Congress, which began its term in 2021, has now impeached three heads of state: Pedro Castillo, Dina Boluarte and Jerí.

In October 2025, Jerí was serving as president of Congress and was next in the line of succession to replace Boluarte, who had no vice presidents.

His own removal followed revelations regarding his undisclosed meetings with Chinese business owners, including a state contractor. Jerí asserted he was merely coordinating a Peruvian-Chinese festival.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched two preliminary investigations into Jerí over allegations of illegal sponsorship of private interests and influence-peddling to the detriment of the state.

The new president will govern for five months before handing over power to the winner of general elections on April 12, when Peruvians will choose a new president and legislature. If no presidential candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two front-runners will advance to a runoff election in June.

Balcázar successor will confront a surge in murders and extortion that continues to devastate small business owners and the working class.

Various political groups are demanding firm guarantees for a transparent election.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...