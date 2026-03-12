Skip to main content
Clear icon
55º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Corpus Christi could run out of water. How would it impact San Antonio?
🚨Weather whiplash ahead🚨, another strong front late Sunday
Kerrville benefit concert with ‘Forrest Gump’ actor scrapped
Texas students with disabilities struggle to qualify for extra school voucher funds
Ginuwine, Soulja Boy and Ying Yang Twins headline SeaWorld San Antonio’s concert series lineup
Heading to a beach for spring break? These are areas in Texas that have elevated levels of fecal matter
“Slowly killing us on the inside”: A family of 6 at Texas’ Dilley ICE detention center begs for freedom
San Antonio man denies involvement in setting his wife’s ex-husband’s house on fire, investigators say
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of his father in 2024
Man accused of taking secret photos of women, teen girl inside northeast Bexar County store

World

California governor says no imminent threat despite warning about possible Iran drone attack

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Belvedere Middle School, Oct. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Belvedere Middle School, Oct. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom said there was no imminent threat to the state, despite a warning from the FBI that Iran could send drones to the West Coast in retaliation for war.

Newsom said drone issues “have always been top of mind.”

Recommended Videos

“We've been aware of that information. ... It's all about a posture of preparedness for worst-case scenarios,” the governor said Wednesday.

The FBI recently warned police departments that Iran could try to strike the state.

“Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the alert said, according to ABC News.

“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” the FBI said.

President Donald Trump was asked about it Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews.

“It's being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening. All we can do is take ’em as they come,” Trump said.

Police in Los Angeles and San Francisco said they were monitoring world events for any risks to their cities. Both said they’re working closely with state and federal authorities.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...