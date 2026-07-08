Death toll of landslide in northwestern China rises to 21 as rescue operations conclude

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct search and rescue at the site of a landslide at a village in Nanhe township of Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING – The death toll from a landslide in northwestern China rose to 21, state media reported Wednesday, following the conclusion of rescue operations at the scene.

The landslide, which struck early Tuesday morning, buried 33 people in the Nanhe township of Longnan city in Gansu province, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. State broadcaster CCTV reported all the people trapped were pulled out by early Wednesday, with seven of them having minor injuries. Five others were not injured, it said.

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Photos and video posted online by CCTV on Tuesday showed three excavators and rescuers on mounds of earth. The sky appeared sunny and clear.

Local official Yang Yaoxian told reporters that the landslide occurred in a woodland area and it covered roughly 5,400 square meters (58,125 square feet). The accumulated deposit is about 8 to 10 meters (26 to 32 feet) thick, he said.

He added that the material left by the landslide is unstable and there is a danger of a secondary landslide.