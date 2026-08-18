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Student shot a classmate to death then killed himself at school in southern Philippines, mayor says

Associated Press

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Security guards keep watch as vehicles exit the Ateneo de Zamboanga University following a shooting incident in Zamboanga, southern Philippines Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (AP Photo)
Vehicles exit the Ateneo de Zamboanga University following a shooting incident in Zamboanga, southern Philippines Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (AP Photo) CORRECTION: Corrects date and day

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Security guards keep watch as vehicles exit the Ateneo de Zamboanga University following a shooting incident in Zamboanga, southern Philippines Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

MANILA – A high school student carrying two firearms shot to death a fellow student before killing himself Tuesday in a high school in a university campus in the southern Philippines, an official and police said.

Zamboanga city Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso said the suspect apparently wore a body camera to livestream the attack at the high school on the Ateneo de Zamboanga university campus in his city. Two other people were injured, he said.

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The suspect initially fired at a teacher but it was not clear if the teacher was hit. He then shot a fellow student, who died, before shooting himself, Olaso told DZBB radio network.

The shooting in the Philippines occurred less than two weeks after a school shooting in Thailand.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took steps to restrict guns in the Southeast Asian country after a 14-year-old boy killed his grandparents, five school staff members and a 12-year-old girl in Nonthaburi province outside Bangkok.

Thailand’s high rate of gun ownership is second only to Pakistan in Asia, and far surpasses its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.