The cheapest apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio

Apartment hunting on a budget can be . So what does the low-end price on a rental in Forest Crest look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,114, compared to ann $828 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Forest Crest via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

23910 W. Interstate 10, #651A

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 23910 W. Interstate 10, #651A, is listed for $1,050/month for its 719 square feet.

The apartment includes hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a studio apartment at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, which, at 523 square feet, is going for $1,055/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. The unit also has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

Rim Drive

Photo: Zumper

Check out this 689-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Rim Drive, listed at $1,068/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find a renovated kitchen, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.