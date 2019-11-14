46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

46ºF

SA Live

Chris Perez talks about Selena’s concert on Amazon, new music

Tags: chris perez, selena

Chris Perez dropped into SA Live to discuss his thoughts on Selena's last-ever concert now available on Amazon.

“I’m really excited that’s happening,” Perez said. “I think her legacy in the music that’s still going strong is nothing short of a miracle.”

You can watch Selena's last-ever concert on Amazon

He also said he’s collaborating with Darryl McDaniels from Run DMC and a mystery NFL player on new music. Plus, he plans on launching a new hot sauce soon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.