3 tips to protect your house from pests and devastating water damage

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know every home has unprotected emergency drain lines?

They can be from an AC unit in the attic or a water heater, and they are a huge entry point for a pest like termites, ants, wasps, ants, roaches, lizards or spiders.

Pests, such as rodents and cockroaches may carry dangerous diseases that can cause people and animals to get very sick.

To make matters worse, pests bring dirt daubers into your home, which can create a huge problem as a result of a clogged emergency drain line where water can’t exit.

Here are some tips to protect your home from water damage.

1. Fix water leaks.

Repair any cracked caulking and inspect the roof for any missing shingles. Persistent leaks can lead to mold or mildew.

2. Know how to shut off your water main.

If a pipe bursts in your home, it is key to know how to shut off the water supply to prevent further damage.

3. Ensure proper drainage.

Make sure your runoff water is directed away from your house. Poor drainage can weaken your foundation, causing cracks in the concrete foundation and ultimately finding a way to enter your home.

If you’ve tried these tactics, but are still experiencing a pest problem and water damage, the Dauber Stopper protects the home from pests and improves the appearance of your home. In addition, it keeps the mud dauber from building in these lines leading to catastrophic water damage.

For more information, visit thedauberstopper.com or call 334-322-3253.