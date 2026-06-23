It’s happened. We’ve reached summer stagnation.

The summer heat high has built into the area, keeping rain out of the picture.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HEAT HIGH: Nearby, keeps weather quiet & hot

LAKE LEVELS: Still slowly rising, should level off soon

VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE: One shot is on Sunday, stray shower

FORECAST

REST OF THIS WEEK

Like clockwork, our typical summertime pattern has arrived. High pressure, while not directly over us, is close enough to keep us very quiet through the foreseeable future. Expect morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values will top 100° for a few hours each afternoon.

Afternoon temps will stay steadily hot this week. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

LAKE LEVELS

Improvement on area reservoirs is slowing, but we’re still seeing rises. Here is the latest data as of Tuesday morning:

Reservoir levels are still slowly rising and will soon level off. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE

If we’re grasping at straws, Sunday could bring a shower or two. Our heat high re-centers itself to our east, briefly opening the door for some deeper Gulf moisture. Don’t get your hopes too high, though, with rain chances at only 10%.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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