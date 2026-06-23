It’s happened. We’ve reached summer stagnation.

LAKE LEVELS: Still slowly rising, should level off soon
VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE: One shot is on Sunday, stray shower
FORECAST
REST OF THIS WEEK
Like clockwork, our typical summertime pattern has arrived. High pressure, while not directly over us, is close enough to keep us very quiet through the foreseeable future. Expect morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values will top 100° for a few hours each afternoon.
LAKE LEVELS
Improvement on area reservoirs is slowing, but we’re still seeing rises. Here is the latest data as of Tuesday morning:
VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE
If we’re grasping at straws, Sunday could bring a shower or two. Our heat high re-centers itself to our east, briefly opening the door for some deeper Gulf moisture. Don’t get your hopes too high, though, with rain chances at only 10%.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.