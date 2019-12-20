Intriguing health benefits of playing the piano you may not know

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Playing the piano is a great outlet for those seeking an escape and exerting creative expression.

Studies have shown there are several health benefits between playing music and having a healthy mind and body.

Here are some surprising health benefits of playing the piano:

Enhances motor skills

Playing the piano is shown to fine motor skills and improve hand-eye coordination in young people.

Improves posture

Good piano teachers will educate you on the importance of maintaining correct posture during lessons. Sitting up straight is a great way to alleviate or prevent neck and back pain.

Form of therapy

It’s important to burn off any negative feelings, especially if those involve stress. Some people relieve stress by playing sports or working out, and some individuals take up playing an instrument as an outlet.

Sharpens the mind

Playing the piano can boost your cognitive and intellectual abilities, ultimately sharpening your mind.

