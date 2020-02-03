The most delicious Try It Tuesday yet!

SAN ANTONIO – Order up! Mike becomes “The Working Man” and is flippin’ patties at Burger Boy for this Try It Tuesday.

Next time you’re in line at Burger Boy take notice of the hard work they do. Mike Osterhage becomes a line cook and works the cash register at the original Burger Boy off of St. Mary’s street. In the heat of the kitchen, Mike realizes to have fast service they must operate like a well-oiled machine. Bryce Pohlmeier, Co-Owner of Burger Boy, states that they haven’t really changed much since the 1980s. That has helped them keep the consistency that San Antonians have come to expect.

For more information on Burger Boy click here.