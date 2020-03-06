Name these cuddly cougar cubs

San Antonio – Springtime is almost here and Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo has baby fever! The zoo brings three cougar cubs and two nile crocodiles to SA Live.

The zoo is having a naming contest on their Facebook page for the three cougar cubs featured in the video.

Did you know that cougars have more names for their species than almost any other animal? A few other common names for cougars include: American lion, mountain lion, panther, puma, painter, catamount and more. You can see these baby cougars during Spring Break. The naming contest will end Sunday, March 22.

