12+ backpacking items that double as backyard campout gear

San Antonio sporting goods store shares tips to make camping easier, more comfortable at home

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – You need them when you hike, but you’ll find these items are handy at home, too.

Jordan Lauterstein, owner of San Antonio’s Good Sports Outdoor Outfitters, rounds up more than a dozen things usually used for backpacking that will make camping in your back yard easier and more comfortable.

  • Helinox lightweight camping chair - Fun colors, holds up to 320 pounds
  • NEMO Victory sunshade - Lightweight, fits onto NEMO waterproof beach blanket
  • Rumpl puffy blanket - Lightweight, insulated, weather resistant, corner loops, cape clip
  • The North Face homestead snackle box - Duffle bag for snacks and drinks, insulated, waterproof, daisy chains to attach to gear, built-in bottle opener
  • Fenix flashlight - LED tactical flashlight, used by hunters and ranchers, spreads light evenly across the beam
  • Ben’s and Natrapel bug repellent - Ben’s Tick & Insect Repellent contains DEET and is recommended for use in areas of heavy infestation; Natrapel is all natural, DEET-free, non-greasy and repels insects for up to 12 hours

  • OluKai sandals - Yes, you will pay extra for these, but they will last you forever; footwear created for durability and the ocean lifestyle; every pair gives back with a portion of all proceeds directly supporting the Ama OluKai Foundation, honoring those who preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage and Aloha spirit of Hawaii (Full disclosure: I bought a pair for my wedding and I’ve worn them just about every day since ~Diana)
  • Patagonia provisions - Responsibly sourced food
  • KAVU rope bag - Trendy, cotton canvas bag with adjustable rope strap, durable day pack for on the trail or around town
  • Hydro Flask - Water bottle that keeps liquids hot or cold; tumblers, coffee, beer, wine bottles available
  • Doggy gear - Ruffwear water pouch; NiteHowl LED safety necklace

  • NEMO Aurora 2-person tent - Keeps mosquitos out, can be used open or closed, shady and lightweight
  • NEMO Tensor insulated sleeping pad - Lightweight, stable and packable, two layers of metalized film

Good Sports Outdoor Outfitters is offering in-store shopping and curbside right now. The store offers tips for responsible social distancing in the outdoors in the Facebook post below.

