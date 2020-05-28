12+ backpacking items that double as backyard campout gear

SAN ANTONIO – You need them when you hike, but you’ll find these items are handy at home, too.

Jordan Lauterstein, owner of San Antonio’s Good Sports Outdoor Outfitters, rounds up more than a dozen things usually used for backpacking that will make camping in your back yard easier and more comfortable.

Helinox lightweight camping chair - Fun colors, holds up to 320 pounds

NEMO Victory sunshade - Lightweight, fits onto NEMO waterproof beach blanket

Rumpl puffy blanket - Lightweight, insulated, weather resistant, corner loops, cape clip

The North Face homestead snackle box - Duffle bag for snacks and drinks, insulated, waterproof, daisy chains to attach to gear, built-in bottle opener

Fenix flashlight - LED tactical flashlight, used by hunters and ranchers, spreads light evenly across the beam

Ben’s and Natrapel bug repellent - Ben’s Tick & Insect Repellent contains DEET and is recommended for use in areas of heavy infestation; Natrapel is all natural, DEET-free, non-greasy and repels insects for up to 12 hours

OluKai sandals - Yes, you will pay extra for these, but they will last you forever; footwear created for durability and the ocean lifestyle; every pair gives back with a portion of all proceeds directly supporting the Ama OluKai Foundation, honoring those who preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage and Aloha spirit of Hawaii (Full disclosure: I bought a pair for my wedding and I’ve worn them just about every day since ~Diana)

Patagonia provisions - Responsibly sourced food

KAVU rope bag - Trendy, cotton canvas bag with adjustable rope strap, durable day pack for on the trail or around town

Hydro Flask - Water bottle that keeps liquids hot or cold; tumblers, coffee, beer, wine bottles available

Doggy gear - Ruffwear water pouch; NiteHowl LED safety necklace

NEMO Aurora 2-person tent - Keeps mosquitos out, can be used open or closed, shady and lightweight

NEMO Tensor insulated sleeping pad - Lightweight, stable and packable, two layers of metalized film

Good Sports Outdoor Outfitters is offering in-store shopping and curbside right now. The store offers tips for responsible social distancing in the outdoors in the Facebook post below.