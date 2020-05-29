Tour features award-winning home builder for its custom design center

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a fun weekend activity?

While you take in this gorgeous summer weather, Spring Tour of Homes is going on through Sunday.

It’s the biggest open house in Central Texas that features approximately 60 homes, 26 builders and 11 beautiful communities in the Texas Hill Country located throughout San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

Open houses on the tour are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“All of the key communities have different amenities from walking trails to junior Olympic pools,” said Krist Sutterfield, executive vice president for Greater San Antonio Builders Association. “You can expect to find the latest trends and something for everyone.”

Featured in the tour are five homes from Texas Homes located in Park Place, Helotes Canyon, Terraces at the Cliffs at Cibolo and Chandler Crossing.

Texas Homes’ award-winning Design Center allows you to create a home that is truly your own with custom design changes, thousands of colors, materials and fixture selection.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple store.

All participating builder model homes on the tour are open and have sanitation procedures in place, and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety.

Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Texas Homes to schedule an appointment.

For anyone who might be interested in winning a custom pool package from Keith Zars Pools valued at $50,000, if you visit a participating home on the Spring Tour of Homes, you’ll be entered.