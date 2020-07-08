As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 8, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, a rundown of some of the most shocking on-screen moments in movie history, like when Darth Vader told Luke, “I am your father.” What’s your favorite shocking moment in a movie? Share your thoughts on our Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram @SALiveKSAT.

Country music artist Matt Stell is singing his new song, “Everywhere But On,” in a special performance just for you!

A hidden gem Filipino spot with some delicious lumpia is headed your way, along with a kid chef making a tasty twist on egg rolls. Check out the Young Chefs Academy website to see what’s cookin'.

Plus, magic with money! Illusions by Blake is here to entertain and there are magic classes, too! Also, a summer toy fair, $2 margaritas at Taco Cabana during Margarita Palooza, free burgers for healthcare heroes at the Hard Rock Cafe and indoor scuba diving lessons!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.