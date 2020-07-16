4 beauty tips to consider during the heat of summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone else over this extreme heat?

As temperatures are getting to 100-plus degrees in San Antonio, the heat can really take a toll on our skin.

Now is an opportune time to baby your skin and take every precaution for preserving a youthful appearance down the road.

To better protect your skin from sun damage, here are some beauty tips to consider when you’re out and about.

1. Apply sunscreen before leaving the house.

Protect your skin from excessive sun exposure and apply SPF moisturizer with sunscreen before you head outside. Even if you’re in the shade, you can still get burned. Skin is delicate and can easily be damaged by UV rays and sun exposure.

The next time you take a trip or enjoy summer activities outside, pack a hat, shades and sun-protective clothing to prevent getting sunburned.

If you get too much unwanted sun, apply aloe vera or a moisturizer to your skin to help heal any burns.

2. Hydration is key to maintaining a clear complexion.

Experts suggest drinking two liters of water per day. Mix up your water by adding natural fruit, such as fresh citrus or watermelon slices.

3. Enjoy a good night’s rest.

Even if you’re constantly on the go, invest in your beauty sleep. Skin is less likely to wrinkle when you have a good night’s rest.

4. Try protective skincare serum.

Do you have smile lines or wrinkles you want to hide? Consider trying a product like Plexaderm rapid reduction serum.

The company says the serum can help to reduce problem areas in less than 10 minutes. Plexaderm smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes the size of visible pores.