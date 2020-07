SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a new recipe to try out, or a new bakery to visit? Chef Dario Arellano has opened up his own bakery called Dario’s Bakery, inside ‘The Study Space’ by UTSA.

Chef Dario gives step-by-step instructions, in the video above, on how to make a “mango-nificent” cheesecake from scratch.

For more information on Dario’s Bakery and The Study Space click here.