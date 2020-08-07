Birthday FREEBIES for kids in August

SAN ANTONIO – What’s better than birthday cake? Free stuff!

Did you know it’s the busiest time of the year for birthdays? A lot of people were born between August and October. Because all those birthdays can get pricy, Rosalinda from Alamo City Moms Blog rounded up a list of birthday freebies for August. Look for more in September and October!

Baskin Robbins - Rewards program offers kids a free scoop of ice cream on their birthday.

Zaxby’s - Zax Kidz Club offers kids a free cookie card at signup and a free “kidz” meal card on their birthday.

Chuck E. Cheese - Sign up to be a rewards member and when you have a child under 13 years old, they will receive half birthday and actual birthday rewards in the form of tokens, games and personal pizzas.

Journeys - Journeys and Journeys Kids have birthday clubs and they often offer coupons and discounts. We know those shoes are expensive, so save some cash!

Jamba Juice - Why get birthday ice cream when you can load up on nutrients? If you have a teenager, they can get a small smoothie or juice for their birthday.

Sephora - Makeup isn’t cheap. Sephora offers beauty insider rewards that are perfect for your kids or for yourself. Why not? And if you’re 13 years or older, you can get a free cosmetic gift on your birthday. Ka-ching!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - Um, a mini cake for free on your birthday? Yes, please! When you sign up for their email club, you get a birthday coupon for a free bundlet cake. Yum!

For more birthday freebies, visit the Alamo City Moms Blog. Happy birthday!