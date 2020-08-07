Former WWE wrestler teams up with Boerne restaurant to honor veterans

BOERNE – Chef Mark Sierra is known for his smoked Tex-Mex food “Hill Country style.”

“I always put my own twist on it,” owner of Compadres Hill Country Cocina, Mark Sierra, said.

The Army veteran is gaining popularity with his Boerne restaurant.

“Some people are driving hours just to come try our food,” Sierra said.

One day, he received a message form a veteran friend telling him a former WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg may be showing up for a taste of the menu.

“I tried to play it off and I told him we were closed already and all we had was pulled pork,” Sierra said.

Goldberg devoured everything Chef Mark gave him and he’s been going back ever since.

“Mark is just a good guy and the way he takes care of veterans is so selfless,” Goldberg said.

On National Purple Heart Day, the two are teaming up for the first annual Purple Heart Project dinner. A handful of recipients will be served a gourmet dinner.

“We did a fundraiser on our Facebook page and raised $2,000 and it’s all for them,” Sierra said.

Fore more information on Compadres Hill Country Cocina, click here.