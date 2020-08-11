Try out these Stella-r wine and cheese pairings with Stella Rosa

San Antonio – Parker Wallace, founder of Parker’s Plate, gives insight into which Stella Rosa wines she prefers with these great tasting Wisconsin cheeses. She uses Stella Rosa wine for her summer wine and cheese pairings due to it being semi-sweet, semi-sparkling and low in calories and alcohol content.

Parker’s favorite pairings include the Stella Rosa Blueberry with the Roth original Havarti cheese because it brings out all of the creaminess. Along with that one she also suggests Jeff’s Select Gouda cheese with Stella Rosa’s Golden Honeypeach to elevate all of the sweet and light fruit flavors that people tend to enjoy.

For more wine and cheese pairing ideas go to Wisconsin Cheese’s website, and to find a local retailer that carries Stella Rosa wine visit their website. Also for more information and recipes from Parker Wallace head over to her page Parker’s Plate.

Wine Related articles: