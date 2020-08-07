Tips and pairings that any recreational wine connoisseur must know

San Antonio – Jamey Whetstone, founder of “Fresh Vine” wine shares some his favorite wine and cheese pairings as well the best wines to sip when you want to beat the heat this summer.

The first tip Jamey gives is to drink what you like. Don’t get too caught up in trying to pair certain wines with foods if you aren’t a fan of that wine. Go with what you know.

Jamey’s preferences for pairings however are the “Fresh Vine” chardonnay with Garrotxa cheese, and the “Fresh Vine” 2018 Pinot Noir with Gruyère cheese. He also suggests the Pinot Noir for the hot summer weather.

“Fresh Vine” wine is low in carbs, calories and sugars but still tastes great! To get some delivered to your door visit the Fresh Vine website. Order 3 or more bottles in your choice of flavors and the shipping is free.