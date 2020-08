SAN ANTONIO – Evie and Adrienne De Los Reyes share some of their Filipino culture with this fun summer dessert recipe, Halo-halo.

The dessert is made with sweet beans and Ube ice cream, among other fun ingredients.

You can find it at Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant & Bakery.

If you have a child who loves to cook, please send us an email, saliveteam@ksat.com, and we can explain how you can submit your cooking videos.