Slush fun: How to make a chili mango IPA beer slushy

SAN ANTONIO – Love mangonadas and India Pale Ale (IPA)? Why not combine the two?
Try the beer slushy recipe below.
Chili mango IPA beer slushy
Ingredients:
- 1 can or bottle of IPA (India Pale Ale), 12 ounces
- 1 mango, peeled and cut into small pieces (or 1 cup frozen mango chunks)
- 1 cup ice
- Chamoy
- Tajín
Directions:
Blend the mango and ice cubes in a blender. Rim two glasses with Tajín. Divide icy mixture between the two glasses. Add IPA to the mixture. Stir well and enjoy with a straw. Cheers!