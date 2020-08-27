93ºF

Slush fun: How to make a chili mango IPA beer slushy

Cold, refreshing, just for the grown-ups

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

DIY chili mango IPA slushy (at home).
SAN ANTONIO – Love mangonadas and India Pale Ale (IPA)? Why not combine the two?

Try the beer slushy recipe below.

Chili mango IPA beer slushy

Ingredients:

  • 1 can or bottle of IPA (India Pale Ale), 12 ounces
  • 1 mango, peeled and cut into small pieces (or 1 cup frozen mango chunks)
  • 1 cup ice
  • Chamoy
  • Tajín

Directions:

Blend the mango and ice cubes in a blender. Rim two glasses with Tajín. Divide icy mixture between the two glasses. Add IPA to the mixture. Stir well and enjoy with a straw. Cheers!

