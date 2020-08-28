13 eatery options in San Antonio that are just as healthy as they are delicious

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for tasty and healthy dining options in San Antonio?

The City of San Antonio Metro Health’s ¡Por Vida! program and Culinaria are highlighting several spots in the city where you can get delicious meals that are also good for you.

“It gives us the opportunity to work with restaurants and businesses to really highlight their healthy menu items and encourage the community to dine at these establishments,” said Arisa Larios, a registered dietician at Metro Health.

¡Por Vida! meal standards have no more than 700 calories, 8 grams of saturated fat, 2 grams added sugars, 750 milligram of sodium and there are no fried foods or hydrogenated or partially-hydrogenated oils.

Restaurants in the ¡Por Vida! program include:

Thyme for Lunch

5 Points Local

Barrio Barista

Berbere Ethiopian Cuisine

Beto’s Alt-Mex

Chilangus Mexican Grill

Corner Bakery

Papoulis

Pharm Table

Vietnam Gardens

Zedrics, Zocca

Peace Juicery.

For the full list, click here.

“Our restaurant, Thyme for Lunch, serves a versatile menu of healthy eating, from breakfast to lunchtime favorites,” said Morgan Mehta, co-owner of the restaurant. “My goal for my restaurant was to always have a place where everybody can find something, such as keto, vegan or gluten-free options.”

¡Por Vida! children’s menus offer the following choices to select from:

One or more servings of fruits and vegetables, such as a fruit cup, applesauce, fresh fruit and fresh vegetables or a grilled vegetable medley.

A variety of non-fried entrée items like baked, grilled or sautéed entrée items.

A variety of no sugar-sweetened beverages to choose from, 100% real fruit juice, low-fat milk or water.

“If you dine at some of our partners, you’ll get the opportunity to see these unique, tasty, delicious dishes that hopefully inspire you to eat healthy when you dine out, and maybe inspire you to cook healthy at home,” Larios said.